Store clerk fights off gun-toting would-be robber

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating an attempted holdup at a gas station convenience store on Broadway late Monday night.

Officers went to Broadway Express shortly before 11 p.m. Monday for a panic alarm, according to the police report. The clerk said a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gloves, and a black mask over his mouth came in and pointed a black firearm at him, demanding cash.

The clerk told the man he was new and couldn’t open the cash register.

As the crook walked behind the counter and tried to open the cash drawer on his own, the clerk pushed a panic button—and then tried to grab the handgun. The two struggled, police said, and the clerk got hit in the head with the firearm, leaving a small cut over his right eyebrow.

The crook tried to grab packs of cigarettes before taking off and running down Vinton Street toward Carpenter Street.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not yet made any arrests.