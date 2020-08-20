‘Stop the Killings’: Community activists in Providence call for an end to violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Wanubi Community Chairmain Khalif Truthseeker said when he heard that yet another life was taken too soon due to violence he knew he had to do something.

“These killings have to stop, we have such a pain in our soul that it immobilizes us,” Truthseeker said.

On Wednesday, Truthseeker called on several other community activists to join him just blocks away from where police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed. The shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide in under two weeks.

Truthseeker describes Wanubi Communtiy as a grassroots movement that works to “educate, unite and empower those in our community to build a force of collective power.”

“Let’s get together and stand together against this vicious cycle of shootings,” he said.

Truthseeker said there has to be change.

“It’s a job only the brave can take on,” he said.

Leaders from organizations such as Black Lives Matter Rhode Island and the Providence NCAACP were among those to join.

“We will mourn and we will press on, we will continue to fight the good fight, we will continue to work and put our selves and our community in a better situation where we don’t resort to gun violence to survive or to get attention,” Mark Fisher of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island said.

Both Truthseeker and Fisher said in a world where so many other challenges exist, people must come together to move forward.

“No community should be under the kind of conditions that we live under, and we understand that, but while we fight institutional racism that has caused all of the disparities in our community. We are urging the community to work with us and stop the violence, stop the killings. Enough is enough,” President of the Providence NAACP Jim Vincent said.

Those who have personally been impacted by the violence were also there to share their stories.

Bella Noka said she understands the emotions that come along with losing someone to violence, having lost several members of her family.

She said the message is crystal clear: violence is never the answer.

“When you kill one, you kill a thousand, because everyone is hurt in your computer, everyone is hurt in your family. Everyone is hurt that loves you,” Noka said.

The group also called on city leaders to better fund places like community centers for the youth.

“If there are no programs for these children to go to, they’re going to end up on the streets and we are going to keep on going through this, over and over again,” Providence resident Rodney Newton said.

Web Extra: Activists express concerns over continued violence