‘Stop playing, go get them grades’: Ice-T has advice for Providence students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Actor and rapper Ice-T has joined in on a social media campaign encouraging Providence students to stay in school.

Providence Schools Superintendent Francis Gallo recently announced the launch of PVD180. The campaign hopes to combat student absenteeism by encouraging students to attend classes for most of the 180-day school year.

“Missing out on schools means missing out on your future,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “Our students are the future of our city and country. We want them to take each school day as a new opportunity to learn something new, explore their community, and realize their potential.”

With posts on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #PVD180, school and city leaders are stressing the importance of staying in school and are hoping local celebrities and public figures take notice.

The campaign recently caught the eye of Ice-T.

The Law and Order: SVU actor began his Instagram video saying, “This is a call for all the kids in Providence, Rhode Island that are messing up in school. Listen to me, okay. School is important.”

Chronic absenteeism, which is defined as missing 10% of school or more, has been a problem plaguing the Providence school system among both students and teachers.

“It is important for our students to be in school, every day, on time and ready to learn,” Gallo said. “We know that too many of our students are absent too often, and that hurts their ability to succeed.”

Gallo said the initiative was kick-started by students at Juanita Sanchez Education Complex.

“This project was a culmination of what they experience daily in school– making connections to themselves, their peers and their community,” Juanita Sanchez teacher Shannon Gormley said. “Their enthusiasm for this attendance project is rooted in having adults be extremely interested in their ideas and their voices being heard.”

In his effort to encourage kids to go to school, Ice-T refuted beliefs that he was “hardcore” or “a gangster.” Instead, he told Providence students he did well in school.

“I graduated, actually on the honor roll, out of high school,” Ice-T said.

He finished the video by telling students to, “Stop playing, knock it out and you’re going to get them grades and you’re going to thank me later. And you’re going to thank the faculty and all the people who are trying to help you stay in school.”

Celebrities including actors from “The Office” and Vine-star Lil’ Terrio have also participated in the campaign, according to school officials.