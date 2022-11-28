PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.

The painting was stolen from The George on Washington Street, which is also home to the Hyde Speakeasy, just after midnight Sunday.

Surveillance video from inside restaurant shows three men leaving the speakeasy, which is located in the basement.

Before leaving the building, one of the men was seen taking the painting off the wall and walking out the front door with it.

The painting was unexpectedly returned Monday afternoon, when a restaurant employee found it leaning up against the side entrance.

Alex Tomasso, owner of The George, tells 12 News he does not plan to press charges.

“We are just happy that he is back home where he belongs,” Tomasso said, referring to the painting.

Tomasso estimates that the painting is worth more than $800.