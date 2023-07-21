PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of crashing a stolen car in Providence last week is currently being held without bail, 12 News has learned.

Elmer Tejada, 22, is facing numerous charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for an accident resulting in damage, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Tejada was arrested after crashing a BMW — which was reported stolen out of Westport the day before — on Point Street, according to police.

The crash stemmed from a pursuit that originated in East Providence shortly after Tejada left a home on Barnsdale Road. It’s unclear at this time why officers were chasing him, however, Tejada is believed to be responsible for a number of high-end car thefts, police noted.

The chase continued onto I-195 West toward Providence, where Tejada sideswiped another vehicle while merging onto I-95 North, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Officers called off the chase once Tejada crossed into Providence, which was shortly before he lost control and crashed.

Police said Tejada took off running after the crash, but was quickly apprehended. Investigators later discovered a backpack with a firearm inside near where Tejada crashed the car.

Tejada is scheduled to return to court next week, which is when he will be arraigned on charges connected to the East Providence chase. Those include eluding law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit, possession of stolen parts, and receiving stolen goods worth more than $1,500, court records show.