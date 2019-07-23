State to vote on intervention of Providence Public Schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to vote on a recommendation that could allow for state intervention in Providence Public Schools.

The state’s Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green made the recommendation to an agenda item ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

Infante-Green proposes using the authority of the Crowley Act.

It would allow the state to take control of an under-performing district’s budget, program and personnel.

In a statement released on Friday, Infante-Green called her recommendation the start of a new era for the Providence schools.

Inante-Green said, “I am making a clear recommendation to the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education to grant me the authority to take strong action to fundamentally transform a broken Providence Public School District.”

This all comes in the aftermath of a Johns Hopkins University report painting a grim picture on the current stay of the city’s school district.

On Friday, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called for state intervention at a news conference in front of Hope High School.

When making his case for state intervention Elorza said the process could cut through a lot of red tape.

“At the local level we know we don’t have the power the tool and the authority to bring about the transformation change that we need,” said Elorza. “As a community we are open to all options that support the unique needs of our students and their families.”

The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education will meet Tuesday night at 5:30 in the PAFF Auditorium at the Department of Education.