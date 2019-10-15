State takeover of Providence schools set to begin Nov. 1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s education commissioner has issued her final order to take state control of Providence Public Schools, and has set a date for it to take effect: November 1.

Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green’s new order, released Tuesday morning, also extends the length of the state takeover from three years to five, putting it past the time when Rhode Island will have a new governor.

Infante-Green, who was appointed by Gov. Gina Raimondo earlier this year, is planning to install a new superintendent ahead of November 1, but has not yet revealed her pick or the names of any finalists. A “turnaround plan” for the troubled district is expected to be crafted after the superintendent is hired.

Infante-Green’s office has been reworking the preliminary order since an emotional show-cause hearing about the document last month.

The order notes that none of the four parties that were allowed to object to state control at the hearing — the mayor, superintendent, Providence School Board or City Council — chose to do so, and it throws cold water on arguments made by three councilwomen who spoke at the show-cause hearing.

The order also lays out why Infante-Green denied Providence students and parents a formal legal role in the process. Several groups that wanted to “intervene” testified for hours at the hearing, and were asking to be formally included in the final order as a fifth party with legal standing.

The commissioner denied their motion at the hearing, but points out that her order requires the new superintendent to “be accessible, and be responsive to students, parents, families, educators and the public broadly.”

Infante-Green has pledged to include the public in the process of writing the turnaround plan.

Providence City Councilwomen Rachel Miller, Kat Kerwin and Helen Anthony all spoke at the hearing and asked for “legally binding” accountability and transparency to be included in the plan. But the final order released Tuesday argued the councilwomen may have wanted the draft order to be written differently to “better suit their own preferences,” but did not show that the order had any legal issues.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Providence, and I am excited to begin the work of transforming the city’s schools to serve generations of students and families,” Infante-Green said in a statement. “We know the road ahead will be long and challenging in order to make sustainable, long-term change. We are committed to working tirelessly with educators, students, and the community to develop a plan that moves us in that direction from day one.”

The state takeover process has been building all summer, after the Johns Hopkins report released in June detailed devastating academic and physical conditions in Providence schools.

The report was bolstered by a second report, released this month, written by the Council of the Great City Schools. The second report focused on English learners, who the report’s authors said were basically “invisible” in Providence.

The order gives Infante-Green broad power, under the state’s Crowley Act, to control the budget, personnel and programs of the Providence schools, and potentially close schools or reorganize the school district altogether. The order says all Providence schools employees will now answer to the state turnaround superintendent and/or Infante-Green.

The commissioner has said everything is on the table, including changing contracts, but has been tight-lipped about any specific plans until the turnaround plan is formed.

