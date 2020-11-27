Eleanor Slater Hospital suspends vacation for medical staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state-run psychiatric hospital in Rhode Island has suspended all medical staff vacation in response to a rising number of coronavirus cases among patients and workers.

The letter to the staff at Eleanor Slater Hospital staff said the policy went into effect on Wednesday.

The letter was signed by Kathryn Power, director of the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which oversees the Cranston facility.

A Slater spokesman earlier this week confirmed that 14 patients and 35 staffers had tested positive for the virus.