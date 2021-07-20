State reaches tentative agreement with Providence Teachers Union

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state has reached a deal on a collective bargaining agreement with the Providence Teachers Union after a year and a half of negotiations, Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday.

McKee told reporters a deal was reached Monday night. He declined to divulge any details until the agreement is ratified by the members of the union.

“All parties have agreed not to discuss the details of the contract until it has been ratified,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who participated in that effort, and I look forward to working with the teachers along with the administrators, parents, students and community leaders to move Providence in that spot where it becomes the school of choice for families that live in the city of Providence.”

This is the first collective bargaining agreement since the state took control of the Providence schools in 2019, in part with a goal to overhaul the contract to allow for more flexibility to make change in the district.

But the previous contract expired in August 2020 with no new deal in place. Negotiations became contentious at times, and at one point a mediator was brought in to facilitate talks between the two sides.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, who previously had his own contentious negotiations with the union when the city controlled the schools, had been calling in recent weeks for the state to take unilateral action to change the contract.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green stopped personally attending the meetings this past spring, and McKee sent one of his top staffers Tony Afonso to represent the administration in the negotiations instead.

Union President Maribeth Calabro said the agreement was reached around 10 p.m. Monday night.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to get this to the finish line with the insertion of the governor and the governor’s liaison and have a positive, productive set of negotiations that resulted in a tentative agreement,” she told 12 News.

Calabro said the tentative deal will first be brought to the union’s executive board next Monday. If the board moves passage, the agreement will be presented to the rest of the union members and a vote will be held.

Calabro said she’s hopeful that changes to the hiring timeline and process will “create a more diverse workforce earlier than other districts in the state,” though she declined to go into details about changes made to hiring or seniority in the agreement.

A joint statement released by McKee, Calabro, Infante-Green and interim Superintendent Javier Montañez called the contract a “continuation of a student-centered focus that values students, families and educators.”

“We are all anxious for the new school year to start,” the four leaders said in the joint statement. “We faced unprecedented challenges this year, but are proud of how our educators and school staff adapted to do everything possible to overcome obstacles under extraordinarily difficult circumstances. We look forward to working with community members, school administrators, and all stakeholders to reinvest and reimagine our public schools to give our students the freedom to thrive.”