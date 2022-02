PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95 at Exit 24 (Branch Avenue).

The car ended up on the side of an embankment causing the right lane and right shoulder to be blocked, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the crash.

The scene has since been cleared.