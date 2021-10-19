State police looking for driver who fled scene of a rollover crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a rollover crash occurred Tuesday morning in Providence.

R.I. State Police responded to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. near just north of Exit 23 on I-95 South where the highway merges with Rt. 146.

A Toyota Camry was found on its roof, facing away from the highway and into the guard rail.

There did not appear to be any injuries, but state police say the driver fled the scene on foot.

Pending an investigation, officials say it appears only the driver was in the car at the time of the crash. It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

Authorities say charges may be pending while they attempt to locate the driver.