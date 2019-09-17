‘State-of-the-art enhancements’ part of major Hasbro Children’s Hospital renovation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hasbro Children’s Hospital – the state’s only Level 1 pediatric trauma center that cares for tens of thousands of patients each year – will be undergoing a major, building-wide renovation.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Hospital officials laid out the planned projects, which they said will include Hasbro Children’s emergency department, patient and exam rooms, and clinics. The hospital also plans to create new healing spaces; modernize open space and work stations; and improve the hospital’s comforts, aesthetics, and wayfinding – or the information system that helps people navigate through the building.

The hospital said some projects have already begun, with full completion expected by early 2022.

The improvements to the emergency department – which handles more than 53.000 patient visits a year – will be funded by the Every Child, Every Day campaign. The hospital announced Tuesday it has raised more than $25 million of the $35 million campaign goal.

As part of the emergency department improvements, the hospital said doctors and nurses will have access to “state-of-the-art enhancement” to treat children with diverse needs – including those suffering a psychiatric emergency, mental illness, or developmental disability.

The hospital said its inpatient rooms, nurse stations, surgical services suite and intensive care unit will also be renovated. The Tomorrow Fund Clinic, the hospital’s hematology/oncology clinic, will be expanded to include 50% more treatment space for infusion therapy, the hospital said.

“This is truly an exciting time for Hasbro Children’s and for Lifespan,” said Timothy J. Babineau, president and CEO, Lifespan. “These renovations will ensure that our physical environment matches the level of care we provide, while also enabling us to retain top talent and continue to attract the best and brightest to Rhode Island.”

Patients at the hospital were at the news conference Tuesday to read their winning submissions to the hospital’s recent essay contest, which invited children to capture – in their own words – why Hasbro Children’s is important for kids.

“Hasbro Children’s was built to give us kids a chance at another day of seeing the sun rise. When I go to the hospital, the doctors and nurses make me feel like I am going to be okay,” shared Mia.

“Hasbro Children’s is so important to me because the nurses and doctors are heroes. They are all amazing and have worked so hard to make me feel better. Thank you, Hasbro, for all that you do for children and their families,” concluded Kaitlyn.