State leaders to make announcement regarding leadership of Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are set to make an announcement regarding school leadership in Providence Friday morning.

A news conference is set for 8 a.m. at Leviton Annex Elementary School.

The announcement comes a month after Infante-Green told 12 News they were taking a “step back” from the search for a new superintendent of Providence Public Schools.

Former Superintendent Harrison Peters resigned in May and Dr. Javier Montañez was named interim superintendent in early June.

