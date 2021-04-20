State lawmaker involved in crash on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker was involved in a three-car crash on I-95 North in Providence Tuesday morning.
State Rep. Nathan Biah, D-Providence, went to get off the highway at the state offices exit around 10:15 a.m. when his SUV was struck from behind, causing him to hit a third vehicle.
A spokesperson said Biah was “fortunate to escape injury, although he is going to get checked out by a medical facility soon to make certain.”
Biah is the principal of Alvarez High School in Providence.