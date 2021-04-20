State lawmaker involved in crash on I-95 in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker was involved in a three-car crash on I-95 North in Providence Tuesday morning.

State Rep. Nathan Biah, D-Providence, went to get off the highway at the state offices exit around 10:15 a.m. when his SUV was struck from behind, causing him to hit a third vehicle.

A spokesperson said Biah was “fortunate to escape injury, although he is going to get checked out by a medical facility soon to make certain.”

Biah is the principal of Alvarez High School in Providence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community