The RI State House is lit in blue and white for National Nurses Week, May 6–12, 2023.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drive by the Rhode Island State House any night this week and you’ll see the façade illuminated in blue and white to recognize National Nurses Week.

According to the American Nurses Association, National Nurses Week starts on May 6 each year and ends on May 12, the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.

Lifespan requested the special lighting to honor and celebrate nurses across the state, spokesperson Kathleen Hart told 12 News in a statement.

The State House added a high-tech outdoor LED lighting system in 2018 with the dual goal of showing off the capitol’s architecture and allowing Rhode Islanders to shine a light on important causes.