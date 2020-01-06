State House legislative chambers renovated ahead of 2020 session

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The State House’s legislative chambers are ready for a new session after undergoing extensive renovations over the summer recess.

The $2.5 million-project included restoring legislators’ desks and repairing public galleries, skylights and rostrums. The chamber’s electrical and sound systems were also upgraded.

  • State House legislative chambers before renovations
  • State House legislative chambers after renovations

Rhode Island is now the first state capitol in the country to have a hearing loop system, which transmits audio to Telecoil hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Senate spokesperson Greg Pare tells Eyewitness News that the months-long project was necessary to preserve the building’s historic interior.

“The building is a living museum,” he said. “So the public expects us to maintain the integrity of this treasure.”

The 2020 legislative session begins Tuesday at 4 p.m.

