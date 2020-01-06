State House legislative chambers renovated ahead of 2020 session

State House legislative chambers before and after renovations.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The State House’s legislative chambers are ready for a new session after undergoing extensive renovations over the summer recess.

The $2.5 million-project included restoring legislators’ desks and repairing public galleries, skylights and rostrums. The chamber’s electrical and sound systems were also upgraded.

State House legislative chambers before renovations

State House legislative chambers after renovations

Rhode Island is now the first state capitol in the country to have a hearing loop system, which transmits audio to Telecoil hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Senate spokesperson Greg Pare tells Eyewitness News that the months-long project was necessary to preserve the building’s historic interior.

“The building is a living museum,” he said. “So the public expects us to maintain the integrity of this treasure.”

The 2020 legislative session begins Tuesday at 4 p.m.