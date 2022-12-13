PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Around 20 tents are still pitched outside the Rhode Island State House as state officials and homeless advocates work out what the next steps will be for those inhabiting the tents.

Last Wednesday, staffers from Gov. Dan McKee’s office handed out notices saying the homeless individuals must vacate the State House grounds by Friday morning. They were allowed to stay, however, after an attorney filed a temporary injunction Thursday night and a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the removal the following morning.

The McKee administration said it had outreach workers coordinating with the homeless individuals to relocate them to shelters and store their belongings. McKee told 12 News on Tuesday that finding beds for those individuals and other homeless people in the state remains his objective.

“If it’s a First Amendment right, then let them argue it out, but right now, this is the right of the people who are sitting in the cold last night in front of the State House when they could be sitting in warm shelter right now if we actually had a decision last Friday to allow us to do that,” he said.

The governor’s office said it will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about a planned 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory. The state has been seeking a vendor to operate the shelter, but as of Tuesday morning one had not been announced.

The Cranston shelter not being ready was one of the sticking points for attorney Rick Corley, who filed the injunction to halt the eviction. He claimed other shelters in the area were full, and as such, the homeless individuals camped outside the State House were not provided the services they were promised.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Rhode Island has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Tuesday to announce “further legal action on behalf of two dozen homeless individuals camping at the State House who are protesting the lack of adequate housing in the state.”

Adriana Rozas Rivera contributed to this report.