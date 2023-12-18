PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Administration will be hiring a contractor to independently review the damage that prompted the abrupt closure of one side of the Washington Bridge last week.

The contractor is being hired at the direction of Gov. Dan McKee.

The westbound side of the bridge was shut down Monday evening, just days after a junior engineer noticed several steel anchor rods were sheared and severed. Those anchor rods date back to 1968, which is when the bridge first opened.

An emergency inspection report, which was conducted between the discovery of the damage to the closure of the bridge, included images of the anchor rods, which hold the bridge’s major beams in place. The anchor rods were “in adequate serviceable shape” when the bridge was last inspected in July, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti believes an abnormally heavy load crossing the bridge snapped the anchor rods and weakened the overall structure.

“It was some kind of outside force that was extraordinary — over and above the normal use of this bridge,” he explained during a briefing last week.

The independent contractor hired by the state will examine the bridge’s forensic analysis in an attempt to determine when the damage happened and what may have caused it.

The closure of the bridge caused monumental traffic delays on I-195 and in neighborhoods surrounding the highway. It took RIDOT less than a week to install bypass lanes that shift westbound traffic onto the eastbound side of the bridge.

Alviti expects repairs to the westbound side of the bridge to take at least three months to complete.

The Washington Bridge connects East Providence to Providence by carrying I-195 over the Seekonk River, and is one of Rhode Island’s busiest spans. More than 96,000 vehicles drive over the bridge each day, according to RIDOT.