Starting Friday, Federal Hill to close Atwells Ave for outdoor dining

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting this week, Federal Hill restaurants will extend their dining rooms onto Atwells Avenue after the city approved an application to close the street on Friday and Saturday nights this summer.

The plan was hatched by the Federal Hill Commerce Association as a way to allow restaurants — especially those with tiny eateries or no outdoor patio — to serve more seated parties while remaining spaced out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two sections of Atwells Avenue will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to midnight starting this Friday; from Bradford Street to Dean Street and from Dean Street to Lily Street.

The “Al Fresco Dining” experience will continue throughout the summer and end in October.

Guests will be required to make reservations beforehand, as well as adhere to state mandates regarding mask-wearing and social distancing.

Here is the initial list of restaurants that will be participating: