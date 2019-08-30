Staffer shocked by light switch in Providence middle school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A staff member at DelSesto Middle School was shocked after touching a loose light switch on Thursday, according to a city spokesperson.

Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza, said the person sought medical attention.

“Public Property immediately responded to assess cause, and electricians will be checking all light switches and outlets before 9/3,” Crowell said in an email.

School is set to begin on Sept. 3, and there has been heavy focus on the conditions of the school buildings ahead of the new year. Interim Superintendent Frances Gallo told reporters on Wednesday that all the schools will be ready, though work is expected to continue into the weekend.

DelSesto Middle School in particular has been criticized for its cleanliness. Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro said she saw “general filth” inside the building earlier this summer.

DelSesto was not on the list of schools slated to receive building upgrades this summer, but does have more than $3 million worth of projects in the 2020 School Capital Plan including structural repairs, fire code improvements, secure entrances and other enhancement projects.