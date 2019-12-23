Staff, customers saddened as Olga’s Cup and Saucer prepares to shut down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While many are looking forward to Christmas Eve for family time and gift-giving, the day has a less cheerful meaning this year for the staff and customers of a longtime Providence staple.

Olga’s Cup and Saucer on Point Street will close for good on Tuesday.

“It’s just got to be renovated,” chief pastry chef Melynda Hughes said Monday. “It has to have renovations done: floors, the ceiling, and since there’s so much, she just didn’t have the money to put into it.”

Olga’s, which is now owned by Joanne Chang, originally opened in 1988 and moved to Providence in the 1990s.

“I think it had a good fan base. I think we have been using from-scratch recipes that were passed down from Olga herself for a long time,” Hughes added. “People just really liked our flavors and our food, love, vibe.”

The staff said they are just as disappointed as their loyal customers to see it go.

“We all work together so well, we are as sad to see it go as everyone else,” said Hughes.

“I was pretty surprised because it’s busy. It’s kind of a bummer, it’s a great place, right across the street,” longtime customer Julia Bernstein said. “They have a really diverse and funky staff and I think that’s important in the world. It’s disappointing this place is closing down.”

The restaurant’s closure also leaves about 30 staff members without a job this holiday season.

“I think we are all hopeful to find something,” Hughes said. “It’s just a hard season to find a job.”

A store manager for Olga’s told Eyewitness News that Seven Stars Bakery plans to lease the space and open a new location there in 2020. It would be the locally-operated chain’s fifth location.

Seven Stars owner Bill Daugherty confirmed the news, saying they will likely open their doors by late spring or early summer.