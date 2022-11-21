PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Providence police work to make an arrest in a deadly stabbing outside of a strip club last weekend, the victim’s family is remembering him as fun-loving and caring young father who was working to turn his life around.

Stephon Calise was killed early Saturday morning when he was stabbed in the parking lot of the Cadillac Lounge.

Police said Monday that the 26-year-old was at the club with friends, when they left shortly before 1 a.m. and were followed outside by a group of men.

“They had a confrontation in the parking lot, and it occurred to the far end of the parking lot,” Maj. Timothy O’Hara said. “Detectives have been working around the clock since the incident occurred.”

Calise was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from a stab wound.

The Fall River native worked as a coach for youth flag football in the city, a sport he loved, his sister told 12 News.

“He played football, he taught football, he did a lot of things for the community. He was a very good kid,” she said. “He really wanted to be loved. He really did. It is unfortunate that his life was taken so short.”

His sister said the family was celebrating her daughter’s birthday on Saturday when they learned of his passing. It was a celebration he never got to attend.

“My daughter loves her uncle. He passed away on her birthday. We expected him to be at her birthday party with his daughter, and then we got the news broken to us in the middle of the celebration,” she said. “We’re all distraught. We’re all in disbelief because we didn’t expect it to be Stephon.”

She said he leaves behind a girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter who he loved dearly. His sister is now urging the person responsible to come forward.

“You left his daughter fatherless,” his sister said, addressing her brother’s killer. “My daughter without an uncle, his brother without his baby brother and you took a piece of our community. You took a piece of our family, of our hearts, and you should do the right thing. Turn yourself in.”

Fall River police are assisting Providence police in their investigation. No arrests have been made.

The owner of the Cadillac Lounge, Dick Shappy, told 12 News he turned “extensive and detailed” video surveillance over to the police to help find the person responsible.

The Providence Board of Licenses will hold an emergency show-cause hearing for the Cadillac Lounge on Wednesday.