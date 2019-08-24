Stabbing under investigation in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-providence-police-cruiser-public-safety-complex-resized_18494

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Providence. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, in the area of Manton Avenue and Anderson Street.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to survive, police say.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect, who got away with the victim’s cell phone, according to police.

Stay with Eyewitness News as we continue tracking this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams