Stabbing under investigation in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Providence. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, in the area of Manton Avenue and Anderson Street.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to survive, police say.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect, who got away with the victim’s cell phone, according to police.

