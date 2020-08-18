St. Joseph’s Hospital to be donated to Providence, turned into a school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The former St. Joseph’s Hospital building will be donated to the city of Providence, with plans to eventually turn it into a new school.

The pending donation of the hospital — which is owned by real estate developer Joe Paolino, also the former mayor of Providence — was revealed by Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office in an email announcing an afternoon news conference. The details of the agreement are expected to be disclosed later Tuesday.

State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said earlier this year a new K-8 school was being planned for South Providence in a donated space.

The hospital will need significant renovations to become a school, a project that will be part of a wider list of school capital improvements the city plans to release Tuesday afternoon.

The updated five-year school capital plan represents the new dynamic between the city and the R.I. Department of Education, which took control of Providence’s school district last year. While the state controls almost every aspect of how the district operates, the city still owns and controls the school buildings themselves.

A draft list of the projects released last month included a $75 million new K-8 school building, though it did not disclose it was the hospital building, as talks between the city and Paolino were ongoing.

The city’s plans to renovate the school buildings also calls for using the vacant Windmill Street School as swing space during construction.

The projects are subject to the City Council approval and a voter referendum this November for a $140 million bond. Voters already approved a $160 million school construction bond in 2018 that has not yet been borrowed or spent, bringing the total cost of the capital project list to $300 million.

This story will be updated when the city releases the new school capital plan Tuesday afternoon.