Spin e-scooters return to Providence after COVID-19 hiatus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking to take a spin through Providence, an electric scooter company has resumed operations in the capital city.

On Friday, Spin Electric Scooters, a company owned by Ford, dropped off 100 scooters to frequented areas in Providence. The company said it will increase its fleet size as demand for the scooters picks up.

The scooters were temporarily pulled from the city in March due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Around the country, we are seeing the need to provide communities with transportation options as we adapt to a ‘new normal,'” Spin’s Senior Government Partnerships Manager Ashley Brown said. “Spin is proud and eager to return to the city of Providence to offer safe and affordable options for residents to get around.”

Scooters will be located near Miriam Brown Hospital, Roger Williams Hospital, downtown and other areas throughout Providence.

The Spin e-scooters arrived in Providence last October, a couple of months after JUMP bikes were pulled from the city due to increased vandalism and crime. Bird and Lime also pulled their scooters prior to Spin’s initial arrival.

Riders can download the Spin app to view a map of the city and find the nearest scooter.