Speed cameras installed in East Providence; grace period begins this week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone caught speeding through a school zone in East Providence next year will receive a $50 fine, according to East Providence Police Chief Chris Francesconi.

The city recently installed nine speed cameras, officially becoming the third Rhode Island community to utilize them. (Providence was the first to launch its program in January 2018, with Pawtucket following suit in August 2019.)

“Our goal is simple: to get motorists to drive safely and not speed in school zones,” Francesconi said.

Francesconi said a 30-day warning period will begin this week. Throughout the warning period, violators will receive a notice explaining to them that, had the program been active, they would have received a $50 ticket for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone.

“Changing driver behavior for the benefit of our residents and their kids is the purpose of this

program; not issuing tickets,” Francesconi explained.

Speed cameras will be located in the following locations:

Riverside Middle School (Forbes Street)

Kent Heights School (Pawtucket Avenue)

St. Margaret’s School (Pawtucket Avenue)

East Providence High School (Pawtucket Avenue)

St. Mary’s Bay View Academy (Pawtucket Avenue)

The pole-mounted speed cameras will be operational during school days between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Francesconi said the speed cameras and signage were installed free-of-charge by Sensys Gatso as part of the city’s partnership with the contracting company.

The speed cameras will begin issuing actual tickets in January when students return from holiday break.