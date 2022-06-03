PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Special Olympics Rhode Island State Summer Games will return to the University of Rhode Island on Saturday.

Ahead of the games, a celebration will be held at the R.I. State House, with runners representing more than 300 local police, corrections, fire, and state troopers carrying the “Flame of Hope” to officially open the Summer Games.

The Team Rhode Island delegation competing at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando will also be honored at the State House on Friday, according to the organization.

This year, more than 750 athletes will compete in athletics, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming and unified soccer. According to the organization, athletes began practicing in April for the Summer Games.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the university, emceed by 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo.

Members of Team Rhode Island participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will depart for the games in Orlando on Saturday.

This year will be the last Summer Games led by President and CEO Dennis DeJesus, as well as Vice President of Programs Chris Hopkins.

DeJesus and Hopkins have known each other since the ’70s and for the last 13 years, they have worked together at Special Olympics RI. DeJesus is retiring after 13 years in the role, and Hopkins will be stepping down after 35 years on the job.

Last month, Edwin R. Pacheco was announced as the new President & CEO of Special Olympics Rhode Island.

“I’m excited to carry on the amazing work that Dennis DeJesus and Special Olympics are doing here in Rhode Island,” Pacheco said in a news release last month.

Pacheco will serve as the organization’s fifth President and CEO.