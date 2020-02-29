South Providence man arrested on drug, gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force arrested a Providence man at his basement apartment on Rounds Avenue Friday morning on drug distribution charges.

Officers executed a court-ordered search warrant. Jonathan Rodriguez, 32, was found with 70 grams of fentanyl in his possession, scales and packaging material usually used in selling illegal narcotics, $500 cash, and a 9mm Taurus handgun and ammunition, according to Maj. Timothy G. Sanzi.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possessing a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Once arraigned Friday morning at Sixth District Court, he was held as a Superior Court probation violator with previous convictions for drug possession, according to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s public records.

If convicted of possessing between one ounce and one kilo of fentanyl, Rodriguez could face up to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. The firearm charge could net him at least two years in prison, up to a maximum of 10 years. The combination of possessing a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation could mean at least two years in prison and up to a maximum of 20 years if he’s convicted.