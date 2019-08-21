Live Now /
Son of ‘Bobo’ Marrapese to be arraigned on murder charge

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The son of late mob figure Frank “Bobo” Marrapese is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court Wednesday.

Michael Marrapese, 40, is accused of strangling 29-year-old Lauren Ise to death inside her Cranston apartment in March.

Marrapese has a lengthy criminal history and has been held without bail since his arrest.

Cheryl Palazzo, Ise’s mother, said Ise had been trying to leave Marrapese, who was her ex-boyfriend, before she was murdered.

“He needs to pass away in prison,” said Pallazo. “Anyone who commits this type of heinous crime should never be allowed to see the light of day because Lauren will never ever.”

Palazzo previously said she planned to travel from Pennsylvania, where she currently lives, to attend Wednesday’s arraignment.

