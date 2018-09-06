Some internet providers offer low-cost options for qualifying families

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Glendaliz Torres is working toward her bachelor’s degree. Her daughter Jaelynn is in 7th grade. Every night, they do their homework together. Most of it is online.

“Every day we use it,” Torres told Call 12 for Action.

Torres said their internet connection is only affordable because of a low-cost option through Cox called Connect2Compete . For low-income families, it is about $10 per month.

“Especially with [Jayelynn] entering school, she really needed it,” Torres said. “Before this, I didn’t have internet at home, maybe on my cell phone but that would be all.”

According to Call for Action’s national office , there is a deep digital divide in the country; about one in four families in the U.S. does not have access to the internet at home. The biggest barrier is the cost.

Call for Action said multiple companies, including AT&T, Cox, and Comcast have developed programs to help provide low-cost, high-speed service to households that meet certain requirements. Some of the programs also provide access to low-cost computers, smartphones and tablets.

For example, a family with a child who qualifies for free or reduced lunch would likely qualify for low-cost broadband service.

“Those are families that don’t have access to apply for jobs, they don’t have access to their kids having a place at home to do homework after school,” said Rebecca Fracassa, Comcast’s community investment director.

Comcast launched its low-cost service, Internet Essentials , years ago and recently expanded to include low-income veterans.

“There are studies that have proven that families that are connected do better economically, educationally, socially and emotionally in life,” Fracassa said.

In Bristol County, Massachusetts, about 4,900 families have internet access through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.