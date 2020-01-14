Solar panels powering RIPTA’s new fleet of buses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has equipped its brand new fleet of buses with cost-saving solar panel systems.

The 33 buses all have roof-mounted panels that the agency says will boost battery life and overall performance. The fleet will replace some of the older RIPTA buses that will soon be retired.

The solar panel systems were built by Warwick-based eNow and mostly funded by a renewable energy grant.

The lightweight panels will harness solar energy to start the buses and operate onboard electronics and auxiliary systems. The panels will also optimize battery life by reducing the strain on the alternator during day-to-day use.

RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said the panels were purchased when RIPTA worked with eNow on a pilot program to test the effectiveness of the company’s product on buses.

“It’s been great working with eNow on this project,” he said.”This project is a win on many levels: we are working with the state to introduce alternative energy sources into public transit, we’re partnering with a Rhode Island company and we’re collecting data that will be helpful to others in the transit industry.”

The solar panel systems are expected to save RIPTA more than $80,000 a year since bus batteries will not need to be replaced as often.

Avedisian said RIPTA will explore the feasibility of having the panels installed on more buses in the future.