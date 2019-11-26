Software glitch causes thousands in East Providence to receive car tax delinquency notice

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 8,000 car owners in East Providence received letters from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week notifying them they were behind on their car tax payments, but not all of them were actually delinquent.

The mailing notifying residents of a tax block came after an error in the city’s tax software, according to Patricia Resende, a spokesperson for the city.

She said the city has discussed the problem with the software company and will be making changes. The company has rerun the file and provided an amended list to the DMV.

Resende said the system mistakenly identified any resident with a balance who pays quarterly as “delinquent.”

The DMV will now issue letters to those 8,000 car owners to let them know if they received the letter in error, or if they actually have a city-issued tax block on their registration. It’s unclear how many of the letters were mistakes.

By state law, the DMV cannot renew the registration of any vehicle with outstanding excise tax payments, and only a municipality or fire district can clear a vehicle tax record so that its registration can be renewed.

Residents of East Providence should contact the city at (401) 435-7544 with questions or concerns.

Vehicle owners who paid the city following the erroneous mailing will not be issued refunds, according to Resende. She said they will now be ahead in their payments if there were not already behind.

The city said residents who don’t owe money will receive the following letter from the DMV: