Snow moving across our area, plow crews ready

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A winter storm is expected to bring accumulating snow across our area Saturday evening.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says this won’t be a huge storm, but it certainly will stick to roadways and bring some moderate to heavy bands of snow throughout the night.

#VIDEONOW The snow is coming down fast here in Seekonk and it's already collecting on roadways like Newman Ave due to the cold pavement temperatures @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/8aoyJb2gM2 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) January 18, 2020

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says several hundred trucks will be treating and plowing state roadways this weekend.

They’re reminding motorists to reduce speed and don’t crowd the plow trucks. And if you don’t have to be out, stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

We're ready for another round of wintry weather this weekend, and will have our full complement of 143 plows and up to 400 vendor trucks to aid us during this storm. Reduce your speed and drive safely.https://t.co/gkUarvxVVy — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) January 17, 2020

If you’re traveling by air this weekend you’ll want to check your flight status before heading to the airport. This same storm system has delayed several flights from Chicago to T.F. Green Airport.

