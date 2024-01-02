PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill remained closed on Tuesday after a crash nearby knocked out power to the building on New Year’s Day.

Battalion Chief Joe Paiva said a box truck coming off the highway hit a pole on Ashburton Street.

Rhode Island Energy was on scene to cut the power, and the driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, according to Paiva.

Utility crews were still working at the site of the crash on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Snookers said it would be closed until further notice.