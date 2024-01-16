PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Brett Smiley wants to crack down by enforcing the city’s noise ordinance with a proposal that would install specialty cameras to catch noisy cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Smiley says he wants to put up the technology throughout Providence, which would send citations to drivers who violate the ordinance. To make it happen, however, he would need to change the state’s Automated Violation Monitoring Systems Law to do so.

“One of the top complaints that I hear from residents is noise in the city,” Smiley said.

Smiley said there would be a sound meter within the camera, and if a noise is detected over the decibel level permitted in the city, the camera would record the license plate and the driver would be mailed a ticket.

Emergency vehicles would be exempt, according to city officials, and camera data would be reviewed by a human.

“Our goal is not to issue widespread summons,” Smiley said. “Our goal is actually to turn down the music, or roll up the windows, or make sure that their mufflers get fixed.”

The city has already taken steps to address excessive noise at businesses like nightclubs.

Last year’s budget set aside $42,000 to purchase hand-held decibel readers.

“We provided training for our bureau of licenses to start doing enforcement of violations for those problems,” Smiley said.

According to city spokesperson Josh Estrella, 21 licensing violations for loud noise were issued to businesses in 2023.

It’s not as simple to use the decibel meters on moving targets, Smiley said, adding that it would be challenging for police.

“You have to catch a car coming by, you have to be there at the right moment, then you have to have another police officer ready to pull them over and write a ticket,” he said.

Smiley said the cameras would be used just to catch noise violations, and not used to help police investigate other crimes.

“We think that this will improve quality of life in our neighborhoods,” Smiley said. “We think that this will make it a little bit easier for all of our families to sleep at night and get people to change their behavior.”

Providence wouldn’t be the first to have the cameras in Rhode Island. Newport beta-tested noise camera technology last year.

The city completed approximately 52,000 scans during its initial five-month beta test, which would have resulted in one confirmed violation, according to city communications officer Tom Shevlin.

“Since then, our police department examined the data from that initial trial, made some updates, and recently redeployed the system in order to collect a secondary sample,” Shevlin told Target 12. “We’re currently in the process of reviewing the results from that second test and hope to have some recommendations to determine a plan moving forward in the coming weeks.”

Shevlin said no pole-mounted units have been installed yet, but a mobile trailer has been used throughout the city for testing purposes in advance of potential deployment this summer.

The city is working with the solicitor’s office to finalize enforcement standards, according to Shevlin, but says once the program is in place, the goal is to send warnings or citations by mail.

New York City also piloted the technology.

In December, city councilors in New York approved a bill to install noise cameras across the city. By 2025, a minimum of five cameras will be placed in each borough, their locations based on more than 300 complaints.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Kate Wilkinson contributed to this report.