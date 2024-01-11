PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Brett Smiley wants lawmakers to amend a low-income housing statute known as “8-Law” in an effort to prevent developers from taking advantage of Providence.

As the law is written now, property owners with the designation would pay just 8% of the previous year’s rent collected as its property tax bill on housing with low-income housing units.

“We think that that has potential for abuse or misapplication,” Smiley told reporters in a briefing about his legislative priorities on Thursday.

Smiley said the amended version of the existing law would propose that the 8-Law treatment only apply to the percent of units that are earmarked as affordable.

“[If] 10% of the building’s affordable, 10% of the building gets 8-Law treatment, 90% of the building gets traditional commercial taxation,” Smiley said.

The proposal comes as the Providence City Council remains in a legal battle to try and overturn major tax breaks given to wealthy developer Arnold “Buff” Chace in 2021, under former Mayor Jorge Elorza. As part of that deal, Chace got an estimated $42 million tax break on 10 downtown apartment buildings over a 30-year period.

In late November, a R.I. Superior Court judge sided with the Providence City Council, allowing councilors to move forward with their case. The decision did not terminate the city’s deal with Chace.

Lawyers are still conferencing about the case, according to online court records.

“There are more and more private developers who have expressed interest in using the 8-Law treatment as a way to benefit from a tax subsidy in a building, which we’re supportive of because we believe in affordable housing,” Smiley said. “But it should only be applied to the percentage that is affordable.”

Smiley said the amendment would allow the 8-Law to also include new construction of affordable housing units in an effort to “spur the development of low-income housing.”

“While substantial rehabilitations are great, we think that this is an opportunity to apply it to new construction as well as a way to further incentivize the development of new affordable housing in the city,” he added.