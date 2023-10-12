PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Brett Smiley will sign payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreements with four private higher-education institutions Thursday morning.

The two agreements — one with Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, Providence College, and the Rhode Island School of Design, and a supplemental agreement with Brown — could generate $223 million for the city over the next 20 years, according to city officials.

The institutions are exempt from paying commercial taxes but have historically entered into the PILOT agreements as a way of contributing in exchange for taking up so much physical space throughout the city and using services.

The Providence City Council voted in favor of advancing the agreements to the mayor’s desk at its regular meeting last Thursday.

“This historic agreement more than doubles the voluntary payments Providence will receive from these institutions, making Providence a national leader in redefining how tax-exempt entities and communities can collaborate,” Smiley said in a release. “Most importantly, the financial contributions from this agreement will help ensure Providence can continue to provide the highest-quality city services we all deserve for years to come.”

Several councilors expressed the deal wasn’t perfect, but said they were grateful any agreement was reached. The council ultimately voted 9-1 to send the agreements to the mayor for his signature.

Before that meeting, the public got to weigh in on the proposed agreements. Many Brown students in attendance voiced their opposition to the proposals, asking the city to go after more money from their university.

A memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with all four institutions, totals about $177 million over 20 years. The MOU asks all of the institutions to make voluntary payments and community contributions. Those payments, according to the city, would be paid in cash and would increase every five years.

The supplemental memorandum of agreement, or MOA, with Brown totals about $46 million over 10 years.

As part of the MOA, the city would support various zoning changes for Brown, in addition to changes to improve access, delivery, and service to a new Integrated Life Sciences Building project.

With the new agreements with the colleges set to be finalized, the focus now shifts to the state’s largest hospital group, Lifespan, which owns Rhode Island and Miriam hospitals in Providence. During a Sept. 15 taping of Newsmakers, Smiley expressed frustration over Lifespan’s lack of PILOT payments.

Lifespan’s new president and CEO, John Fernandez, responded in a subsequent Newsmakers taping, expressing an openness to negotiating, but declined to get into details.

Lifespan and Smiley’s team held their first negotiating meeting last week. Both sides indicated to 12 News the discussion had been constructive, though neither gave details about what was discussed or when they plan to meet again.