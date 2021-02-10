Target 12 on WPRI.com

Smiley resigns from state job ahead of expected run for Providence mayor

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Department of Administration director Brett Smiley is resigning ahead of an expected run for Providence mayor, as his campaign has come under fire in recent weeks because of controversial donations.

The Providence Democrat sent out a letter Wednesday announcing his resignation and expressing gratitude to the state, his employees and Gov. Gina Raimondo, who appointed him roughly a year ago to serve as director of administration.

“As Governor Raimondo prepares to serve the country as President Biden’s Commerce Secretary, I have decided to leave state service when she is confirmed so that I can focus on the next chapter of my public service career,” Smiley wrote in his letter of resignation.

