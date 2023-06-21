PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The clock is ticking on a lease agreement for a local charter school seeking to remain in the same building in Providence West End neighborhood.

Providence City Council members at a special meeting Thursday will vote on a resolution that would give Mayor Brett Smiley the authority to enter into a lease agreement with Achievement First for at least the next 20 years.

The lease would allow Achievement First Promesa Mayoral Academy Elementary School to continue using the Charles N. Fortes Elementary School at 234 Daboll Street where it’s been operating for the past year.

In 2021, Mayor Jorge Elorza quietly signed a one-year deal with the charter network, as it was expanding its seats amid high demand. While the state controls the Providence school system, the city remains in charge of the physical school buildings, which is why the agreement was signed with Elorza.

The new agreement, which stipulates an annual rent of $1, would also give the charter an option to extend the agreement for an additional 20 years for a total period of 40 years.

Achievement First associate chief of strategic communications Jacqui Alessi said a long-term lease would give the school the ability to secure the financing required to make improvements to the Fortes building.

Alessi said securing facilities for the students “remains an enormous challenge.”

“The Fortes building has been AF Promesa Elementary’s home for the past two years, and we are hopeful the City Council will allow this to become our long-term home for our students and families,” Alessi told Target 12.

Alessi said there are “various projects requested by the school awaiting feasibility studies,” including making repairs to the parking lot, constructing a common area playground, repairing corridors and classrooms, upgrading bathroom and plumbing, and upgrading the school’s public announcement and emergency-address systems.

The Promesa Elementary School currently enrolls 372 students in grades K-3 in the Fortes building. Alessi said the school was planning to serve K-4 students next year, as enrollment was project to increase to 465 students.

Mayor Smiley, who also chairs the Achievement First Rhode Island Board, told Target 12 he thinks it’s necessary for the lease to be renewed at 234 Daboll St.

“There are students in that building, that we don’t want to disrupt their education,” Smiley said on Wednesday.

“The charter schools are also an important part of the education puzzle here in the city of Providence,” he added. “About 20% of our students go to charter schools, and charter schools are public schools.”

Smiley echoed school officials, saying the facility needs to be “under a long, stable lease” in order for the operator of the building to be able to make necessary capital improvements.

“We’re working closely with both the operator and the City Council to answer any unresolved questions,” he said. “I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to secure a new lease tomorrow night.”

In December, the state-run Providence Public School District announced plans to shut down two elementary schools, Alan Shawn Feinstein at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro, at the end of the school year. District officials estimated it would cost $95 million to renovate the Broad Street and Lauro schools, contributing to the decision to vacate the aging buildings.

Target 12 asked if Achievement First would pursue acquiring the soon-to-be vacant elementary schools. Alessi declined to answer definitively.

“Our priority is securing a long-term lease for AF Promesa Elementary to remain at the Fortes Building,” Alessi said.

Smiley told Target 12 there has been “a lot of interest from a lot of parties” to use those buildings, and that it was “almost certain” that whoever occupied the space would have to complete renovations to address some of the safety concerns.

“What I’ve committed to is a public process to determine who’s the right user for that space, and that will be something that will be shared in the months to come,” Smiley said.