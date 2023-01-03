PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On his second day in office, Mayor Brett Smiley appointed four new members to fill vacancies on the Providence School Board.

Smiley submitted the names of Toni Akin, George Matouk, Carolina Roberts-Santana and Erlin Rogel to the Providence City Council, which must approve or reject the appointments.

The four new appointees were among 26 people who applied last month for the four open seats, including the one set to be vacated later this month by School Board President Kinzel Thomas.

Rogel, a top aide to Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, recently served as chief of staff at the Providence Public School Department and was previously chief of staff to the City Council, the body which will now consider his nomination.

Matouk is the CEO of Fall River-based luxury bedding company Matouk & Co. and is also a board trustee at the Gordon School, a private school in East Providence.

Akin serves as a fiscal specialist with the Norfolk County Treasurer’s Office and has worked at various schools in financial capacities, according to Smiley’s office.

Roberts-Santana is a senior research administrator and program developer at Women & Infants Hospital. If confirmed, she would be replacing Diagneris Garcia, who is resigning before her term is up in 2024.

The other three are being appointed to three-year terms ending in 2026, though the board is expected to be reconstituted into a half-elected, half-appointed board in 2025.

“I am excited to recommend a strong slate of candidates to be a part of our school board,” Smiley said in a news release. “Each of these individuals bring knowledge, expertise and a professional skill set that will be invaluable as we work together to improve school facilities and outcomes and prepare for a successful return to local control.”

The announcement did not mention Jesus Nuñez, who had applied to be re-appointed to his current seat on the board. His term ends Jan. 31.

Smiley’s office said the School Board Nominating Commission sent six recommended applicants to the mayor, and he selected four of them to appoint to the open seats. His office did not name the other two.