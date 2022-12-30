PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley on Friday announced several more leaders who will be joining his team when he takes office Monday, among them outgoing R.I. Department of Corrections Director Patricia Coyne-Fague.

Smiley has spent recent weeks putting together his leadership team. Coyne-Fague will serve as director of public works, a shift in focus for her after nearly a quarter-century in corrections. Gov. Dan McKee announced earlier this month Coyne-Fague would step down as corrections director, but did not say why.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team that we are building and the quality of the candidates who have expressed interest in coming on board,” Smiley said in a statement. “I am excited to announce these individuals as key members of my administration, and know that together, we bring invaluable experiences and knowledge to city government.”

New leaders also named Friday included Stephen Grace, who will serve as recreation director. Grace’s professional background included stints in Providence and Boston public schools.

Jonathan Martin, most recently a military professor in the U.S. Army, will join city government as public property director, according to the news release. Joe Wilson Jr., a longtime performer with Trinity Repertory Company, will serve as director of arts, culture and tourism.

Smiley is replacing outgoing mayor Jorge Elorza, who is leaving because of term limits. A Democrat, Smiley previously worked under Elorza as the city’s chief operating officer and then the state’s administration director. He faced no opponent in November’s election and won the Democratic primary with nearly 42% of the vote in September.

Earlier this month, Smiley named other top staff picks, including chief of staff Emily Crowell, press secretary Patricia Socarras, chief operating officer Courtney Hawkins and deputy chief of staff Matt Shumate.

The incoming mayor on Friday also announced that the following current officials will be reappointed to remain in place, as the Smiley administration continues to hold interviews.

Dante Bellini, city and school controller

Stephany Lopes, licensing and city registrar

Lawrence Mancini, chief financial officer

Janesse Muscatelli, tax assessor

Wendy Nilsson, parks superintendent

Silas Pinto, director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

Sue Robbio, senior services director

Sara Silveria, finance director

Jim Silveria, chief information officer

Alejandro Tirado, purchasing associate director

Salary amounts were not immediately made available.