PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Brett Smiley outlined his vision for the Capital City in his public inauguration Monday.

Smiley, the city’s 39th mayor, named improving city services, Providence schools, and public safety as his focus for the next four years.

Brett Smiley @PVDMayor arrives to be inaugurated as the 39th mayor of Providence



Watch the ceremony live on https://t.co/DtvaCGHpJlhttps://t.co/lcKWyhKU3l pic.twitter.com/iQfH2FzGkN — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) January 2, 2023

In his inaugural address, the mayor said Providence would use community policing to restore a sense of safety on city streets.

“I want every neighbor to know the officers protecting their neighborhoods by name,” Smiley said. “Officers will be visible within the community walking the beat or on their bicycles, and we will stop at nothing to get illegal guns off of the street and prevent violent crimes.”

The administration will also continue the campaign to remove illegal ATVs and motorcycles from the streets, address noise pollution, and rehab blighted properties, according to Smiley.

The Illinois native cited mental health, overdose death prevention, and substance abuse as key focuses of their public safety vision.

“Our approach to public safety will be improved by integrating behavioral health supports and

providing kids employment, recreation and education as tools to prevent crime,” Smiley said.

Smiley also highlighted “turning around” the Providence school district. An “education listening session” is slated for Saturday, in the administration’s effort to listen to the community on how to address issues within the school district.

Smiley said their mission to improve city services will include fixing potholes, repairing sidewalks, implementing green infrastructure, and revamp snow plowing and street cleaning.

Smiley also vowed to increase the number of housing units in every neighborhood.

“Providing affordable housing is a pivotal part of being a well-run city,” Smiley said. “It’s how we can protect the integrity of our neighborhoods, support our local economy in an equitable way and bring in new business.”

The administration will use a housing-first strategy, providing safe and accessible housing options with wrap-around services like health care and childcare, according to Smiley.

“Every investment in housing helps keep generations of Providence families here, improves

economic mobility, and welcomes new residents to fall in love with this incredible city.”

Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressman David Cicilline were all in attendance for Smiley’s inaugural address.