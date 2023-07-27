PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a month after receiving backlash for not allowing block parties to take place at PVDFest, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced Thursday that the gatherings will now be considered, but only on the first night of the three-day festival.

Smiley said businesses may now apply for a special event permit to “host block parties and activate parking lots” during the festival on Sept. 8.

“We promised that we would listen. I try not to be stubborn,” Smiley told reporters on Thursday.

The mayor admitted the feedback he got over the last month and a half made him reconsider.

“It was clear when we made the first announcements over a month ago, that many members of the community were sorely disappointed that they weren’t going to be able to have parties downtown during the festival,” the mayor said. “We certainly heard from business owners who were disappointed at the potential loss of revenue from the business that they had seen from the old version.”

The mayor said there was still a concern about police staffing and the ability to keep people safe during the large-scale event. He explained that’s why block parties will only be allowed on Friday night of the festival.

“On Saturday night of the festival, when we have both the concerts on the waterfront and a WaterFire, we simply don’t have the police coverage we need to also provide for street closures downtown,” Smiley explained.

The mayor said his city services team and police patrol division worked together to determine block parties would be feasible on the first night of PVDFest.

“This was the balance between what we could actually do and feel like we can do safely, but to respond to community feedback that we heard,” he said.

However, the mayor stood firm on banning open containers and explained what would be allowed at the block parties.

“When you’re at [an] establishment, you’ll be able to buy whatever that establishment is selling,” Smiley said. “But if you choose to leave there and go to a different block party that a different business is running, you will not be able to bring your drink from point A to point B.”

“You’ll have to finish it at one location, and then you can go buy a second drink at the second location,” he continued.

In June, Smiley said this year’s outdoor festival would have a renewed focus on the arts. The mayor also moved the festival from June to September, and away from Kennedy Plaza to be closer to the Providence River and WaterFire.

Bans on open containers and block parties sparked some of the most outrage on social media, but Smiley previously defended his choices.

“We made a decision, and I’ll be clear, I made a decision to put the focus of this festival back on the arts, back on the performances, back on the experiences that families and residences can have,” Smiley said on June 14. “There are plenty of places for people to go get a drink. But the festival itself is not going to have open containers this year.”

A few days later, Smiley appeared to walk back the changes, saying his administration was exploring the “feasibility of allowing local restaurants and bars to extend their businesses outside during that weekend.”

Block party applications will be accepted now through Aug. 7, according to the mayor, and permits will be granted to businesses under public safety guidelines. The permit allows businesses to remain open until 2 a.m., with music shut off by 1 a.m.

