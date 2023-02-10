PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence will soon know who the city’s next chief of police is.

Mayor Brett Smiley will announce the 38th Chief of the Providence Police Department Friday during a 10 a.m. news conference.

One of three top Providence police commanders will be chosen for the job — Acting Chief Oscar Perez, Major David Lapatin or Major Kevin Lanni.

Perez is currently the acting police chief after Col. Hugh Clements left last month for a job in Washington, D.C. If appointed permanent chief, Perez would be the first person of color to serve in the role. He is a 29-year veteran of the Providence police

Lapatin is the commander of the investigative division and has been a Providence police officer for 39 years. He graduated from the academy in 1983.

Lanni, who was promoted to major in 2021, oversees the newly-created community operations and engagement bureau. He has 25 years of service on the force.