Slick roads slowing travel, plow trucks trying to keep roads safe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A winter storm is causing headaches as millions of Americans head home from the long holiday weekend.

Plow and salt trucks are out on the roadways trying to make it as safe as possible for drivers.

“I love it, it’s effortless. We just keep the road clear and everybody safe. You got to be focused and awake, but it is tiring to be up for those long hours.”

Pasquale Pollastro is a private contractor working for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. His truck will be plowing and salting I-195 in Providence long after many have gone to bed.

“Let us do our job, a lot of people tend to go out in snow weather like this and it’s just not safe,” he said.

Drivers are taking it slow here on Mineral Springs Ave in North Providence. The heavy snow just turned to a snow/ rain mixture. This road currently has a thin coating of snow

Before the first flakes began to fall, Jes Skyleson of Rehoboth was busy getting prepared.

“I gotta fill up my gas tank for my snowblower… And I’m filling up my car at the same time,” she said.

Skyleson said she planned on staying home through the snow.