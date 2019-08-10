Skateboarders shred Kennedy Plaza for ‘Roll for Rob’

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Roll for Rob

‘Roll for Rob’ is a fundraising event to help Rob Pontes of Barrington pay for his medical bills, while he battles ALS.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — ‘Roll for Rob‘, a fundraiser for Rob Pontes of Barrington, aims to raise over $10,000 for medical bills.

Rob Pontes, well known in the skateboard community continues to fight a courageous battle against ALS.

“Once he was stricken with ALS we all have come together every year to have a fundraiser for him and his family,” Guido Silvestri said.

An event organizer and friend of Rob’s, Guido Silvestri told Eyewitness News this event has entered its 6th year.

“He was a veteran in the skate board industry, helping us, he is a skate boarder himself,” Silvestri said.

Silvestri describes Rob as a loving, funny, and above all genuine human being.

Money raised goes go towards Rob Pontes medical bills. A GoFundMe page has been set up for additional donations.

Silvestri says they hope to raise between $10,000 & $16,000 from Saturday’s event.

“He can only talk through a sight-to-text application now,” said Silvestri. “He doesn’t have any use of his extremities. That is the thing about ALS, your brain is still 100% sharp. But that isn’t the case for the rest of your body.”

According to an update on Rob’s GoFundMe page, that piece of technology (talking via sight-to-text) was donated to him.

His family says while he can’t do much. Rob is still able to smile and crack a joke. Which give hope to his future ALS treatment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams