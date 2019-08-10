Skateboarders shred Kennedy Plaza for ‘Roll for Rob’

‘Roll for Rob’ is a fundraising event to help Rob Pontes of Barrington pay for his medical bills, while he battles ALS.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — ‘Roll for Rob‘, a fundraiser for Rob Pontes of Barrington, aims to raise over $10,000 for medical bills.

Rob Pontes, well known in the skateboard community continues to fight a courageous battle against ALS.

“Once he was stricken with ALS we all have come together every year to have a fundraiser for him and his family,” Guido Silvestri said.

An event organizer and friend of Rob’s, Guido Silvestri told Eyewitness News this event has entered its 6th year.

“He was a veteran in the skate board industry, helping us, he is a skate boarder himself,” Silvestri said.

Silvestri describes Rob as a loving, funny, and above all genuine human being.

Money raised goes go towards Rob Pontes medical bills. A GoFundMe page has been set up for additional donations.

Silvestri says they hope to raise between $10,000 & $16,000 from Saturday’s event.

“He can only talk through a sight-to-text application now,” said Silvestri. “He doesn’t have any use of his extremities. That is the thing about ALS, your brain is still 100% sharp. But that isn’t the case for the rest of your body.”

According to an update on Rob’s GoFundMe page, that piece of technology (talking via sight-to-text) was donated to him.

His family says while he can’t do much. Rob is still able to smile and crack a joke. Which give hope to his future ALS treatment.