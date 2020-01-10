Six suspects admit to assault in connection with murder outside Club Seven

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six of the suspects originally charged with murder in the death of Stephen Cabral last year have pleaded guilty to lesser charges over the past two weeks, and have been sentenced to prison.

Two more suspects have been indicted by a grand jury in the case. Jaquontee Reels-Felder, 24, is charged with murder. Anthony Elderkin, 29, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault and felony assault.

Cabral was beaten and stabbed to death by a group of people on Federal Hill last year after he and the suspects left Club Seven, according to police. The club was shut down in the wake of the high-profile murder.

The Attorney General’s office says the following suspects, all originally charged with murder, have pleaded guilty to lesser charges:

Emery Page-Janarelli, 26, pleaded guilty to felony assault resulting in bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon (foot), and was sentenced to 10 years with six years to serve at the ACI.

Dayquon Stevens, 27, pleaded guilty to simple assault and battery and conspiracy to commit felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 10 years with six to serve at the ACI.

Antonio Fortes, 29, pleaded to conspiracy to commit felony assault and simple assault and battery. He was sentenced to 10 years with eight to serve at the ACI.

Sequoya Reels-Felder, 28, pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of simple assault and battery. He was sentenced to 10 years with eight to serve at the ACI.

Sharkym Brown, 24, pleaded to conspiracy to commit felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury and simple assault and battery. He was sentenced to 10 year with six to serve at the ACI.

Daniel Garcia, 29, pleaded to conspiracy to commit a felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 10 years with eight to serve at the ACI.

The murder sparked outrage about nightlife safety in Providence, and the nightclub was stripped of its licenses by the Providence Board of Licenses. The club initially appealed the decision to the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, but the appeal has since been dismissed at the request of both parties.

