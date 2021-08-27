Six Democrats, one Republican file to replace Gayle Goldin in RI Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six Democrats and one Republican have officially filed to run in the special election to replace Gayle Goldin in the R.I. Senate.

The deadline to declare to run in the race was Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Providence Board of Canvassers said Democrats Shirley Francis-Fraser, Hilary Levey Friedman, Bret Jacob, Geena Pham, Ray Rickman and Sam Zurier all declared by the deadline, along with Republican Alex Cannon.

The primary is scheduled for Oct. 5 and the general election is Nov. 2.

Goldin resigned from her seat representing most of the East Side of Providence in Senate District 3 earlier this month to join the Biden administration.

This story will be updated.