Six cars catch fire in Providence parking lot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six cars caught fire on Tuesday morning in a Providence parking lot that rents out spaces to people living nearby.

The fire started at approximately 4 a.m. on Orms Street, according to Providence Fire Department.

Providence Fire crews on the scene said nothing is standing out to them right away as to what started this, adding they aren’t able to rule anything out.

Their arson team is investigating possible cause of the fire and say they will check nearby security cameras surrounding the lot.

