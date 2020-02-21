Sinkhole gives way on Manton Avenue in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A busy street in Providence will be shut down for several hours as crews work to repair a sinkhole that gave way early Friday evening.

The sinkhole opened up in the 400-block of Manton Avenue, across from the Speedway gas station.

Both lanes of travel are currently blocked off and traffic is being diverted to prevent further damage.

Councilman Michael Correia, Ward 6, tells Eyewitness News crews have not yet determined what caused the sinkhole but said they have not discovered any water leaks.

At this time, crews are working to determine if the compromised concrete stretches further down or across the road.

